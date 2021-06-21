2013 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Orangeville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification. Please enquire as to the cost to bring this vehicle of to ministry certification condition.Wheel arch moulding, Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer, Under cargo area storage compartments, Transmission oil cooler, Traction control (TRAC), Tonneau cover, Stainless steel exhaust system, Spoiler w/LED stop lamp. This Toyota RAV4 has a powerful Gas I4 2.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Toyota RAV4 XLE Has Everything You Want *Soft-touch instrument panel w/stitching, Smart stop technology (SST), Silver painted roof rails, Roof mounted antenna, Retained accessory pwr, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear privacy glass, Rear door child safety locks, Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down, Pwr moonroof, Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes, Pwr door locks, Projector style halogen headlamps -inc: auto headlamp cancel function, Passenger seat cushion airbag, P225/65R17 all-season tires, Map lamps, Intermittent rear window wiper/washer, Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter, eco drive monitor, Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs.*Stop By Today *Stop by Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
