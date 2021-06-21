Menu
2013 Toyota Venza

110,728 KM

Details

$17,823

+ tax & licensing
$17,823

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2013 Toyota Venza

2013 Toyota Venza

AWD, V6, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY

2013 Toyota Venza

AWD, V6, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$17,823

+ taxes & licensing

110,728KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7496082
  • Stock #: 21531A
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB4DU090029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21531A
  • Mileage 110,728 KM

Vehicle Description

Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning, low fuel & washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system, Vehicle stability control (VSC) w/traction control (TRAC), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer, Tonneau cover, Stainless steel dual exhaust system -inc: chrome exhaust tips, Smart stop technology, Roof mounted antenna, Retained accessory pwr, Remote keyless entry system, Rear window wiper w/washer. This Toyota Venza has a powerful Gas V6 3.5L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Toyota Venza Has Everything You Want *Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear spoiler w/LED stop lamp, Rear seat heat ducts, Rear privacy glass, Rear bumper protector, Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: centre armrest, fold-down seat back, vertical headrests adjustment, remote release in cargo area, Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks, Pwr assisted trunk closer, Pwr assisted front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes, Projector style halogen headlamps w/auto on/off, P245/50R20 all-season tires, Overhead sunglass storage, Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, multi info display, trip computer, Map lamps, Integrated garage door opener, Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension -inc: w/coil springs, Illuminated entry, Hill-start Assist Control (HAC).*Stop By Today *A short visit to Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 can get you a trustworthy Venza today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

