2013 Toyota Venza

+ taxes & licensing
866-975-7428
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
866-975-7428
+ taxes & licensing
Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning, low fuel & washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system, Vehicle stability control (VSC) w/traction control (TRAC), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer, Tonneau cover, Stainless steel dual exhaust system -inc: chrome exhaust tips, Smart stop technology, Roof mounted antenna, Retained accessory pwr, Remote keyless entry system, Rear window wiper w/washer. This Toyota Venza has a powerful Gas V6 3.5L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Toyota Venza Has Everything You Want *Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear spoiler w/LED stop lamp, Rear seat heat ducts, Rear privacy glass, Rear bumper protector, Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: centre armrest, fold-down seat back, vertical headrests adjustment, remote release in cargo area, Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks, Pwr assisted trunk closer, Pwr assisted front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes, Projector style halogen headlamps w/auto on/off, P245/50R20 all-season tires, Overhead sunglass storage, Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, multi info display, trip computer, Map lamps, Integrated garage door opener, Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension -inc: w/coil springs, Illuminated entry, Hill-start Assist Control (HAC).*Stop By Today *A short visit to Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 can get you a trustworthy Venza today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9