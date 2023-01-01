Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

64,594 KM

Details

$14,987

+ tax & licensing
$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

905-590-3343

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus

2015 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

64,594KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9502096
  • Stock #: 19792
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB7FT597504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,594 KM

Vehicle Description


2.4L Journey Canada Value Package! Dual zone tempature control, heated exterior mirrors, cruise control, keyless entry with push button start and more!


2.4L Journey Canada Value Package! Dual zone tempature control, heated exterior mirrors, cruise control, keyless entry with push button start and more!

Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

