Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

102,275 KM

Details Description Features

$44,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,987

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

905-590-3343

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

  1. 10331901
  2. 10331901
  3. 10331901
  4. 10331901
  5. 10331901
  6. 10331901
  7. 10331901
  8. 10331901
  9. 10331901
  10. 10331901
Contact Seller

$44,987

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,275KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10331901
  • VIN: WDDUG8FB9FA179054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,275 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES BENZ S550 LONG WHEEL BASEFinished in pearl white over bone leather, AMG sport package, power moonroof, 2 sets of keys,BURMESTERSound System , and more $44987 plus tax & license Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

2015 Mercedes-Benz S...
 102,275 KM
$44,987 + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Wrangler R...
 25 KM
$64,987 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge ST
 14,000 KM
$54,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

Call Dealer

905-590-XXXX

(click to show)

905-590-3343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory