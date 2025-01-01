Menu
Account
Sign In
<h1>2015 PORSCHE MACAN S</h1><p>**** NEW ARRIVAL **** S MODEL **** PANORAMIC MOONROOF **** NEW TIRES **** NAVIGATION **** MULTI WAY POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS **** MEMORY SEATS **** 2 KEYS **** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL **** ONLY $22987 **** CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343 **** </p><p>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</p><p>*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***</p>

2015 Porsche Macan

137,500 KM

Details Description Features

$22,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Porsche Macan

S MODEL

Watch This Vehicle
12541928

2015 Porsche Macan

S MODEL

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

  1. 12541928
  2. 12541928
  3. 12541928
  4. 12541928
  5. 12541928
  6. 12541928
  7. 12541928
  8. 12541928
  9. 12541928
  10. 12541928
  11. 12541928
  12. 12541928
  13. 12541928
  14. 12541928
Contact Seller

$22,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP1AB2A53FLB63428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21021
  • Mileage 137,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 PORSCHE MACAN S

**** NEW ARRIVAL **** S MODEL **** PANORAMIC MOONROOF **** NEW TIRES **** NAVIGATION **** MULTI WAY POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS **** MEMORY SEATS **** 2 KEYS **** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL **** ONLY $22987 **** CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343 ****

Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Used 2013 Ford F-550 Chassis XL NEW ARRIVAL for sale in Orangeville, ON
2013 Ford F-550 Chassis XL NEW ARRIVAL 103,400 KM $37,987 + tax & lic
Used 2017 International DURA STAR 4400 AUTOMATIC for sale in Orangeville, ON
2017 International DURA STAR 4400 AUTOMATIC 126,300 KM $69,987 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Audi A4 3.0 **** ON SALE **** for sale in Orangeville, ON
2003 Audi A4 3.0 **** ON SALE **** 0 $5,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-590-XXXX

(click to show)

905-590-3343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,987

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

905-590-3343

2015 Porsche Macan