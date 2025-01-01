$22,987+ tax & licensing
2015 Porsche Macan
S MODEL
Location
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
905-590-3343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21021
- Mileage 137,500 KM
Vehicle Description
**** NEW ARRIVAL **** S MODEL **** PANORAMIC MOONROOF **** NEW TIRES **** NAVIGATION **** MULTI WAY POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS **** MEMORY SEATS **** 2 KEYS **** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL **** ONLY $22987 **** CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343 ****
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!
Vehicle Features
905-590-3343