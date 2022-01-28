$15,986+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
S MODEL, 6 SPEED MANUAL, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AUX AUDIO, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX
Location
The Humberview Group
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
$15,986
- Listing ID: 8233626
- Stock #: 22134B
- VIN: 2T1BURHE5FC294155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,452 KM
Vehicle Description
83,452 KM, Corolla S, 6 Speed Manual, Winter Tires On Rims, Brand New All Season Tires On Rims, One Owner, Carfax Canada No Reported Accidents.Standout Features Include: S Model, 6 Speed Manual, Sport Mixed Leather/Fabric Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, AUX Audio, USB Port, Steering Mounted Media & Phone Controls, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Power Windows.Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Fabric Seat Trim -inc: leatherette trim. This Toyota Corolla has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Manual transmission.*This Toyota Corolla S Has Everything You Might Want *Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: 6.1 display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers and glass imprinted antenna, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Manual Air Conditioning, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Lip Spoiler, Light Tinted Glass.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9.
Vehicle Features
