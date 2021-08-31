2015 Toyota Yaris

$9,475 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 5 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7803087

7803087 Stock #: CP5348

CP5348 VIN: VNKKTUD36FA027984

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # CP5348

Mileage 176,511 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Seating Bucket Seats Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 5 Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.