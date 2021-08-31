2015 Toyota Yaris

+ taxes & licensing
176511KMSTAND OUT YARIS FEATURES INCLUDE: 5 SPEED MANUAL, 6.1 DISPLAY, BLUETOOTH, AUX AUDIO, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, USB PORT.Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P175/65R15 AS -inc: temporary spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Toyota Yaris has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Manual transmission.*This Toyota Yaris LE Has Everything You Want *Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM w/CD/MP3 Player -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability and 4 speakers, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Passenger Seat, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt Steering Column.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota Yaris come see us at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9. Just minutes away!
