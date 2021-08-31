Menu
2015 Toyota Yaris

176,511 KM

Details Description Features

$9,475

+ tax & licensing
$9,475

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2015 Toyota Yaris

2015 Toyota Yaris

LE, 5 SPEED MANUAL, BLUETOOTH, AUX AUDIO, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY

2015 Toyota Yaris

LE, 5 SPEED MANUAL, BLUETOOTH, AUX AUDIO, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$9,475

+ taxes & licensing

176,511KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7803087
  Stock #: CP5348
  VIN: VNKKTUD36FA027984

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # CP5348
  Mileage 176,511 KM

Vehicle Description

176511KMSTAND OUT YARIS FEATURES INCLUDE: 5 SPEED MANUAL, 6.1 DISPLAY, BLUETOOTH, AUX AUDIO, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, USB PORT.Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P175/65R15 AS -inc: temporary spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Toyota Yaris has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Manual transmission.*This Toyota Yaris LE Has Everything You Want *Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM w/CD/MP3 Player -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability and 4 speakers, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Passenger Seat, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt Steering Column.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota Yaris come see us at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Bucket Seats
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

