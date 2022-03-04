Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Explorer

95,828 KM

Details Description Features

$31,780

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,780

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

Limited LIMITED, 4WD, 7 PASS, MASSAGE HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, PANO SUNROOF, NAV, 2x REAR DVD PLAYER

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Explorer

Limited LIMITED, 4WD, 7 PASS, MASSAGE HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, PANO SUNROOF, NAV, 2x REAR DVD PLAYER

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

  1. 8540750
  2. 8540750
  3. 8540750
  4. 8540750
  5. 8540750
  6. 8540750
  7. 8540750
  8. 8540750
  9. 8540750
  10. 8540750
  11. 8540750
  12. 8540750
  13. 8540750
  14. 8540750
  15. 8540750
  16. 8540750
  17. 8540750
  18. 8540750
  19. 8540750
  20. 8540750
  21. 8540750
  22. 8540750
  23. 8540750
Contact Seller

$31,780

+ taxes & licensing

95,828KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8540750
  • Stock #: CP5606
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F82GGB67467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP5606
  • Mileage 95,828 KM

Vehicle Description

95,828 KM, Fully Loaded!! Limited Model, 4 Wheel Drive, 7 Passenger, Massage Front Seats, Head Rest Mounted DVD Players, Perforated Leather Seats, One Owner.Key Features Include: Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Sirius XM Radio, Tow Mode, Terrain Management System, Power Tailgate, Power Fold Third Row, Dual Zone Front Climate, Rear Climate, Keyless Entry.Safety Features Include: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping System, Pre Collision System, Trailer Sway Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross Traffic Alert, Back-Up Camera, Park Assist.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 Toyota Corolla CE
 90,110 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Expre...
 65,212 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 29,666 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

Call Dealer

866-975-XXXX

(click to show)

866-975-7428

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory