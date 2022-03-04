$31,780+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-975-7428
2016 Ford Explorer
Limited LIMITED, 4WD, 7 PASS, MASSAGE HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, PANO SUNROOF, NAV, 2x REAR DVD PLAYER
Location
The Humberview Group
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
$31,780
- Listing ID: 8540750
- Stock #: CP5606
- VIN: 1FM5K8F82GGB67467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,828 KM
Vehicle Description
95,828 KM, Fully Loaded!! Limited Model, 4 Wheel Drive, 7 Passenger, Massage Front Seats, Head Rest Mounted DVD Players, Perforated Leather Seats, One Owner.Key Features Include: Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Sirius XM Radio, Tow Mode, Terrain Management System, Power Tailgate, Power Fold Third Row, Dual Zone Front Climate, Rear Climate, Keyless Entry.Safety Features Include: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping System, Pre Collision System, Trailer Sway Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross Traffic Alert, Back-Up Camera, Park Assist.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9.
Vehicle Features
