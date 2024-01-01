$26,987+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-250
XL
Location
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
905-590-3343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,412 KM
Vehicle Description
*** NEW ARRIVAL *** V8 GAS *** 4X4 *** CREW CAB *** LOW KILOMETERS *** AM/FM RADIO *** READY TO WORK *** CERTIFIED **** ONLY $26987 *** CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343 ***
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!
*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***
Vehicle Features
