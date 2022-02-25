$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
The Humberview Group
207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1
877-610-0893
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
140,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8327976
- Stock #: V22076A
- VIN: 2HKRM4H58GH107362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 140,876 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
