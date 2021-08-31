Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

104,150 KM

Details Description Features

$14,984

+ tax & licensing
$14,984

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$14,984

+ taxes & licensing

104,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7644226
  • Stock #: CP5326
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2GC641734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards. This Toyota Corolla has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Toyota Corolla LE Has Everything You Want *Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: 6.1 display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers and glass imprinted antenna, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Premium Fabric Seat Trim, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Manual Air Conditioning, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Light Tinted Glass, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 can get you a trustworthy Corolla today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

