2016 Toyota Corolla

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards. This Toyota Corolla has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Toyota Corolla LE Has Everything You Want *Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: 6.1 display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers and glass imprinted antenna, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Premium Fabric Seat Trim, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Manual Air Conditioning, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Light Tinted Glass, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 can get you a trustworthy Corolla today!
