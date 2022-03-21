Menu
2017 Chevrolet Impala

105,666 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

1LT

Location

The Humberview Group

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-0893

105,666KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8716070
  • Stock #: F22151B
  • VIN: 2G1105SA3H9135636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F22151B
  • Mileage 105,666 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

