<h1>2017 FORD F150 SUPER CAB 5.0L V8</h1><p>*** JUST IN *** 5.0L V8 *** AUTOMATIC *** COLD A/C *** 2 WHEEL DRIVE *** POWER WINDOWS *** POWER LOCKS *** READY TO WORK *** ONLY $17987 *** CERTIFIED *** CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343 *** </p><p>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</p><p>*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***</p>

2017 Ford F-150

169,670 KM

$17,987

+ tax & licensing
XL 5.0L V8

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

Used
169,670KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEX1CF7HFB25559

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20521
  • Mileage 169,670 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4X2
10 Speed Automatic

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
905-590-3343

