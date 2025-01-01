2017 Ford Transit 250

Menu
<h1>2017 FORD TRANSIT T-250 MID ROOF 148" WHEELBASE</h1><h1><em>* NEW ARRIVAL * 3.7L V6 *</em></h1><p>* AIR CONDITIONING * POWER WINDOWS * 4.10 REAR GEARS * CRUISE CONTROL * HEAVY DUTY ALTERNATOR *</p><p>* BACK UP ALARM * TRAILER PARK AID * DUAL BATTERIES *TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER * 9000LB GVWR PACKAGE *95 L FUEL TANK * REAR CAMERA * ONLY $18987 *</p><p>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</p><p></p>

165,100 KM

Details Description Features

13147345

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

Used
165,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTYR2CM2HKA79769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 21247
  • Mileage 165,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$18,987

