2017 Hyundai Sonata

76,764 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2017 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

2017 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

The Humberview Group

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-0893

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,764KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8224725
  Stock #: V22053A
  VIN: 5NPE24AF5HH462708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,764 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Honda

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-0893

