Menu
Account
Sign In
<h1>2017 INTERNATIONAL DURASTAR 4400 DUMP</h1><p>**** NEW ARRIVAL **** AUTOMATIC **** AIR BRAKES **** AIR CONDITION**** LOW KMS **** CALL OR TEXT TODAY ****905 - 590 - 3343 ****</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 102 , 102 , 102 )>2018 International 4400 Dump, Cummins ISL 9L 350 Hp Diesel, Allison 3000 RDS Auto, A/C, PW, PDL, Locking Diff, 35000 lbs GVW, FA 12, RA 23, A/R Susp, Tractor Pkg, 14-0? Beau-Rock Steel Solid side Dump box, PTO Hydraulic 25 ton 3 Stage Telescopic Hoist, Air Roll up Tarp,</span></p><p>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</p><p>*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***</p>

2017 International DURA STAR 4400

126,300 KM

Details Description Features

$79,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 International DURA STAR 4400

AUTOMATIC

Watch This Vehicle
11999536

2017 International DURA STAR 4400

AUTOMATIC

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

Contact Seller

$79,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HTMKSTR6HH655734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20775
  • Mileage 126,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 INTERNATIONAL DURASTAR 4400 DUMP

**** NEW ARRIVAL **** AUTOMATIC **** AIR BRAKES **** AIR CONDITION**** LOW KMS **** CALL OR TEXT TODAY ****905 - 590 - 3343 ****

2018 International 4400 Dump, Cummins ISL 9L 350 Hp Diesel, Allison 3000 RDS Auto, A/C, PW, PDL, Locking Diff, 35000 lbs GVW, FA 12, RA 23, A/R Susp, Tractor Pkg, 14'-0? Beau-Rock Steel Solid side Dump box, PTO Hydraulic 25 ton 3 Stage Telescopic Hoist, Air Roll up Tarp,

Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 C for sale in Orangeville, ON
2014 Lexus IS 250 C 76,360 KM $22,987 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Audi A4 3.0 **** ON SALE **** for sale in Orangeville, ON
2003 Audi A4 3.0 **** ON SALE **** 0 $5,987 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for sale in Orangeville, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 147,500 KM $57,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-590-XXXX

(click to show)

905-590-3343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$79,987

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

905-590-3343

Contact Seller
2017 International DURA STAR 4400