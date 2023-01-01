$39,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2017 Porsche Macan
Turbo TURBO
2017 Porsche Macan
Turbo TURBO
Location
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
905-590-3343
$39,987
+ taxes & licensing
139,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP1AF2A50HLB60557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,950 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 PORSCHE MACAN TURBOA very desirable Custom ordered Macan TURBO. Porsche torque vectoring plus package option (RARE). Factory sport exhaust option.Rare Volcano Grey metallic paint option.All original. Highly optioned.Air suspension including Porsche active suspension management (PASM) option.Bose surround sound premium audio system,Satellite radio option, USB audio integration. GPS navigational mapping system.Rear backup camera.Lane departure warningLane keeping assist.Auto Start/Stop5 camera surround option.Sun visors in leather option.Connect plus package option.Premium package plus package option.Sport chrono package option.Illuminated door sills in brushed aluminum option.Turbo exterior package option (Including: twenty one inch TURBO design light aluminum wheels with black high gloss coves, LED headlamps including Porsche dynamic light system plus, sport design side view mirrors, high gloss exterior trim, side skirts painted exterior color and tinted LED tail lamps $11,550 value).Extended full leather interior (Including: seats, entire dashboard, console, door panels and center armrest).Alcantara suede roof liner.18 way active adaptive power sport seats option. Heated and ventilated seats option. Interior package in black option.Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Email Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
Quick Links
