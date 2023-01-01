Menu
Account
Sign In
<h1>2017 PORSCHE MACAN TURBO</h1><div>A very desirable Custom ordered Macan TURBO. Porsche torque vectoring plus package option (RARE). Factory sport exhaust option.</div><div>Rare Volcano Grey metallic paint option.</div><div>All original. Highly optioned.</div><div>Air suspension including Porsche active suspension management (PASM) option.</div><div>Bose surround sound premium audio system,</div><div>Satellite radio option, USB audio integration. GPS navigational mapping system.</div><div>Rear backup camera.</div><div>Lane departure warning</div><div>Lane keeping assist.</div><div>Auto Start/Stop</div><div>5 camera surround option.</div><div>Sun visors in leather option.</div><div>Connect plus package option.</div><div>Premium package plus package option.</div><div>Sport chrono package option.</div><div>Illuminated door sills in brushed aluminum option.</div><div>Turbo exterior package option (Including: twenty one inch TURBO design light aluminum wheels with black high gloss coves, LED headlamps including Porsche dynamic light system plus, sport design side view mirrors, high gloss exterior trim, side skirts painted exterior color and tinted LED tail lamps $11,550 value).</div><div>Extended full leather interior (Including: seats, entire dashboard, console, door panels and center armrest).</div><div>Alcantara suede roof liner.</div><div>18 way active adaptive power sport seats option. Heated and ventilated seats option. Interior package in black option.</div><div>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</div>

2017 Porsche Macan

139,950 KM

Details Description Features

$39,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Porsche Macan

Turbo TURBO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Porsche Macan

Turbo TURBO

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

  1. 10710590
  2. 10710590
  3. 10710590
  4. 10710590
  5. 10710590
  6. 10710590
  7. 10710590
  8. 10710590
  9. 10710590
  10. 10710590
  11. 10710590
  12. 10710590
Contact Seller

$39,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
139,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP1AF2A50HLB60557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,950 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 PORSCHE MACAN TURBOA very desirable Custom ordered Macan TURBO. Porsche torque vectoring plus package option (RARE). Factory sport exhaust option.Rare Volcano Grey metallic paint option.All original. Highly optioned.Air suspension including Porsche active suspension management (PASM) option.Bose surround sound premium audio system,Satellite radio option, USB audio integration. GPS navigational mapping system.Rear backup camera.Lane departure warningLane keeping assist.Auto Start/Stop5 camera surround option.Sun visors in leather option.Connect plus package option.Premium package plus package option.Sport chrono package option.Illuminated door sills in brushed aluminum option.Turbo exterior package option (Including: twenty one inch TURBO design light aluminum wheels with black high gloss coves, LED headlamps including Porsche dynamic light system plus, sport design side view mirrors, high gloss exterior trim, side skirts painted exterior color and tinted LED tail lamps $11,550 value).Extended full leather interior (Including: seats, entire dashboard, console, door panels and center armrest).Alcantara suede roof liner.18 way active adaptive power sport seats option. Heated and ventilated seats option. Interior package in black option.Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Used 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo TURBO for sale in Orangeville, ON
2017 Porsche Macan Turbo TURBO 139,950 KM $39,987 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Execline R-Line for sale in Orangeville, ON
2022 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Execline R-Line 56,250 KM $47,987 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 2500 ProMaster High Roof for sale in Orangeville, ON
2019 RAM 2500 ProMaster High Roof 155,378 KM $36,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

Call Dealer

905-590-XXXX

(click to show)

905-590-3343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,987

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

905-590-3343

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Macan