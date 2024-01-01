Menu
<h1>2017 RAM PROMASTER 1500</h1><p>READY TO WORK - AUTOMATIC - COLD A/C - REVERSE CAMERA - LOW ROOF, SHORT WHEELBASE - KEYLESS ENTRY - BLUETOOTH - PRICE INCLUDES SAFETY - ONLY $17987 - CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343 - </p><p>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</p><p>*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***</p>

2017 RAM 1500

208,000 KM

$17,987

+ tax & licensing
ProMaster Low Roof LOW ROOF

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

Used
208,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6TRVNG1HE527514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 20460
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
905-590-3343

