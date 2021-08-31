Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

10,444 KM

Details Description Features

$22,938

+ tax & licensing
$22,938

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

ONLY 10,444 KM!! XSE, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX

2017 Toyota Corolla

ONLY 10,444 KM!! XSE, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,938

+ taxes & licensing

10,444KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8032885
  • Stock #: CP5433
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE7HC842644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,444 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 10,444 KM!, XSE Package, Toyota Certified Used Vehicle, One Owner, Carfax Canada No Reported Accidents.Standout Features Include: XSE Package, Leather Seats, Power Adjustable Drivers Seat, Heated Front Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth, Sirius XM Radio, AUX Audio, USB Port, Manual Mode With Paddle Shifters, Sport Mode, Steering Mounted Media/Phone Controls, Keyless Entry, Push Start Ignition.Toyota Safety Sense: Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera.Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift, sequential multi-mode shifter and paddle shifters,, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Fabric & SofTex Leatherette Seat Trim. This Toyota Corolla has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Toyota Corolla XSE Has Everything You Want *Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: 6.1 display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, glass imprinted antenna and Siri Eyes-Free, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Pre-Collision System (PCS), Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Lip Spoiler, Light Tinted Glass.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota Corolla come see us at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

