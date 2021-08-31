2017 Toyota Corolla

+ taxes & licensing
866-975-7428
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
ONLY 10,444 KM!, XSE Package, Toyota Certified Used Vehicle, One Owner, Carfax Canada No Reported Accidents.Standout Features Include: XSE Package, Leather Seats, Power Adjustable Drivers Seat, Heated Front Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth, Sirius XM Radio, AUX Audio, USB Port, Manual Mode With Paddle Shifters, Sport Mode, Steering Mounted Media/Phone Controls, Keyless Entry, Push Start Ignition.Toyota Safety Sense: Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera.Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift, sequential multi-mode shifter and paddle shifters,, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Fabric & SofTex Leatherette Seat Trim. This Toyota Corolla has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Toyota Corolla XSE Has Everything You Want *Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: 6.1 display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, glass imprinted antenna and Siri Eyes-Free, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Pre-Collision System (PCS), Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Lip Spoiler, Light Tinted Glass.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota Corolla come see us at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9. Just minutes away!
