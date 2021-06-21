Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

82,277 KM

Details Description Features

$33,552

+ tax & licensing
$33,552

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

519-941-9291

2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, LANE KEEP / BRAKE ASSIST, NAVIGATION, NEW TIRES & BRAKES.

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, LANE KEEP / BRAKE ASSIST, NAVIGATION, NEW TIRES & BRAKES.

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

519-941-9291

$33,552

+ taxes & licensing

82,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7406231
  Stock #: CP5282
  VIN: 5TDJZRFH2HS515067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP5282
  • Mileage 82,277 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX!Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P245/60R18 AS -inc: temporary spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. This Toyota Highlander has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Toyota Highlander XLE Has Everything You Want *Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Mechanical Fuel and Keyfob Rear Window, Remote Keyless Entry w/4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: 8 display screen, EasySpeak, 4 USB charging ports,audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, satellite roof mounted fin antenna, SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech, advanced voice recognition, display of artist, song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes) and SIRI Eyes-Free, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
SECURITY ALARM
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

