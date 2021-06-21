2017 Toyota Highlander

+ taxes & licensing
519-941-9291
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
519-941-9291
+ taxes & licensing
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX!Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P245/60R18 AS -inc: temporary spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. This Toyota Highlander has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Toyota Highlander XLE Has Everything You Want *Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Mechanical Fuel and Keyfob Rear Window, Remote Keyless Entry w/4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: 8 display screen, EasySpeak, 4 USB charging ports,audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, satellite roof mounted fin antenna, SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech, advanced voice recognition, display of artist, song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes) and SIRI Eyes-Free, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9