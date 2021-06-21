+ taxes & licensing
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: 235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Ford Escape has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ford Escape SE Has Everything You Want *Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Selective Service Internet Access, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Roof Rack Rails Only, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable -inc: auto volume control and SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter Alarm.*Stop By Today *Stop by Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
