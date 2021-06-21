$22,669 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 7 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7406258

7406258 Stock #: 21522A

21522A VIN: 1FMCU9GDXJUC52729

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21522A

Mileage 45,766 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Exterior tinted windows Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

