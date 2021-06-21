Menu
2018 Ford Escape

45,766 KM

Details

$22,669

$22,669

The Humberview Group

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE, AWD, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING.

2018 Ford Escape

SE, AWD, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING.

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

519-941-9291

45,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7406258
  • Stock #: 21522A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GDXJUC52729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21522A
  • Mileage 45,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: 235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Ford Escape has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ford Escape SE Has Everything You Want *Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Selective Service Internet Access, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Roof Rack Rails Only, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable -inc: auto volume control and SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter Alarm.*Stop By Today *Stop by Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
SECURITY ALARM
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

