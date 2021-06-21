Menu
2018 Ford F-150

44,639 KM

Details Description Features

$53,835

+ tax & licensing
$53,835

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

519-941-9291

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD, 5.0L V8, FRONT/REAR CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, POWER RUNNING BOARDS

2018 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD, 5.0L V8, FRONT/REAR CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, POWER RUNNING BOARDS

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

519-941-9291

$53,835

+ taxes & licensing

44,639KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7406246
  • Stock #: CP5188A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E54JFD35680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,639 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM, ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE SEE CARFAX!Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style. This Ford F-150 has a dependable Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ford F-150 Has Everything You Want *Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Outside Temp Gauge, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute, Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Glove Box, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Full Cloth Headliner, Front Cupholder, Front Cigar Lighter(s), Fixed Antenna, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Electronic Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC).*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Memory Seats
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
SECURITY ALARM
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

519-941-9291

