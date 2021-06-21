+ taxes & licensing
519-941-9291
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
LOW KM, ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE SEE CARFAX!Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style. This Ford F-150 has a dependable Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ford F-150 Has Everything You Want *Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Outside Temp Gauge, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute, Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Glove Box, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Full Cloth Headliner, Front Cupholder, Front Cigar Lighter(s), Fixed Antenna, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Electronic Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC).*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9.
