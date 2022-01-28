Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

38,416 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

2018 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,416KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8270349
  • Stock #: V22062A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H50JH148008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,416 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Honda

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

