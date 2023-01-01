Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda CR-V

131,227 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

The Humberview Group

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-0893

  1. 9481377
  2. 9481377
  3. 9481377
  4. 9481377
  5. 9481377
  6. 9481377
  7. 9481377
  8. 9481377
  9. 9481377
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,227KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9481377
  • Stock #: P22065A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,227 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 Acura MDX Navig...
 110,443 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 88,734 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2020 Ford EcoSport T...
 61,945 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Honda

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

Call Dealer

877-610-XXXX

(click to show)

877-610-0893

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory