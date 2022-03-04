2018 Honda HR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 3 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8472486

8472486 Stock #: H22026A

H22026A VIN: 3CZRU6H58JM108678

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 49,396 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.