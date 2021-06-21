2018 Honda Odyssey

+ taxes & licensing
Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy -inc: 2-tone, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P235/60R18 103H AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. This Honda Odyssey has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Honda Odyssey EX Has Everything You Want *Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Road Departure Mitigation Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation Lane Departure Warning, Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats Side-To-Side Sliding, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 150-Watt AM/FM/CD Display Audio System -inc: 7 speakers including subwoofer, MP3 Windows Media Audio playback capability, HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, HondaLink, CabinControl app, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC), 2 USB device connectors, Wi-Fi tethering, steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls and roof-mounted shark-fin antenna, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Radio Data System and My Honda Music Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Power Rear Windows, Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 can get you a tried-and-true Odyssey today!
