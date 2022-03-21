Menu
2018 Subaru WRX

115,449 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

Location

The Humberview Group

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-0893

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,449KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8791679
  • Stock #: S21015C
  • VIN: JF1VA1A66J9817035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S21015C
  • Mileage 115,449 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Honda

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-XXXX

877-610-0893

