2018 Subaru WRX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 4 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8791679

8791679 Stock #: S21015C

S21015C VIN: JF1VA1A66J9817035

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # S21015C

Mileage 115,449 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.