2018 TOYOTA 4RUNNER LIMITED

*** NEW ARRIVAL *** 4X4 *** LIMITED *** 3RD ROW SEATING *** POWER MOONROOF *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** REAR CAMERA*** POWER HEATED SEATS *** CLEAN ORIGINAL SOUGHT AFTER SUV **** ONLY $29987 **** CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343 *** 

Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***

2018 Toyota 4Runner

191,500 KM

$29,987

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota 4Runner SR5

SR5

12901781

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

Used
191,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR6J5509372

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,500 KM

2018 TOYOTA 4RUNNER LIMITED

*** NEW ARRIVAL *** 4X4 *** LIMITED *** 3RD ROW SEATING *** POWER MOONROOF *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** REAR CAMERA*** POWER HEATED SEATS *** CLEAN ORIGINAL SOUGHT AFTER SUV **** ONLY $29987 **** CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343 ***

Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
2018 Toyota 4Runner