2018 Toyota Corolla

60,770 KM

Details

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

519-941-9291

CE, LANE KEEP/BRAKE ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL.

Location

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

60,770KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7406255
  • Stock #: CP5284
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8JC969277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,770 KM

Vehicle Description

Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift, Toyota Safety Sense P, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: T135/80D16, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards. This Toyota Corolla has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Toyota Corolla CE Has Everything You Want *Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 6.1 display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, glass imprinted antenna and Siri Eyes-Free, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Light Tinted Glass, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

