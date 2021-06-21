2018 Toyota Corolla

+ taxes & licensing
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift, Toyota Safety Sense P, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: T135/80D16, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards. This Toyota Corolla has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Toyota Corolla CE Has Everything You Want *Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 6.1 display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, glass imprinted antenna and Siri Eyes-Free, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Light Tinted Glass, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9.
