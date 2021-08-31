Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

12,555 KM

Details Description Features

$20,908

+ tax & licensing
$20,908

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

ONLY 12,555 KM!!! HEATED SEATS, SPORT MODE, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, CLEAN CARFAX

2018 Toyota Corolla

ONLY 12,555 KM!!! HEATED SEATS, SPORT MODE, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$20,908

+ taxes & licensing

12,555KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7865463
  Stock #: CP5383
  VIN: 2T1BURHE3JC089717

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 12,555 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 12,555 KM!! LE Model, Carfax Canada No Reported Accidents.Key Features Include: LE Model, Heated Seats, Sport Mode, Bluetooth, AUX Audio, USB Port, Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Phone/Media Controls.Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense P, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: T135/80D16. This Toyota Corolla has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Toyota Corolla LE Has Everything You Might Want *Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 6.1 display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, glass imprinted antenna and Siri Eyes-Free, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Premium Fabric Seat Trim, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

