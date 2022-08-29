$34,754+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD, 8 PASS, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAV, BLUETOOTH, SNOW MODE, AWD LOCK, BLIND SPOT
Location
The Humberview Group
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
- Listing ID: 9270715
- Stock #: CP5762
- VIN: 5TDJZRFHXJS542202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,222 KM
Vehicle Description
*8 PASSENGER! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! OVERHEAD DVD PLAYER!*105,228 KM, XLE Model, All Wheel Drive, 8 Passenger, Roof Rack, Overhead DVD Player Black Leather Seats.Standout Features Include: Heated Front Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, AUX Audio, SiriusXM Radio, USB Port, PWR Mode, ECO Mode, Sport Mode w/ Manual Shift, Snow Mode, Downhill Assist Control, AWD Lock, Power Tailgate, Dual Zone Front Climate, Rear Climate, Garage Opener, Keyless Entry, Push Start Ignition.Toyota Safety Sense: Back-Up Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 to claim your Toyota Highlander!
Vehicle Features
