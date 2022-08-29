Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

105,222 KM

Details Description Features

$34,754

+ tax & licensing
$34,754

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

XLE AWD, 8 PASS, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAV, BLUETOOTH, SNOW MODE, AWD LOCK, BLIND SPOT

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$34,754

+ taxes & licensing

105,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9270715
  • Stock #: CP5762
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFHXJS542202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP5762
  • Mileage 105,222 KM

Vehicle Description

*8 PASSENGER! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! OVERHEAD DVD PLAYER!*105,228 KM, XLE Model, All Wheel Drive, 8 Passenger, Roof Rack, Overhead DVD Player Black Leather Seats.Standout Features Include: Heated Front Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, AUX Audio, SiriusXM Radio, USB Port, PWR Mode, ECO Mode, Sport Mode w/ Manual Shift, Snow Mode, Downhill Assist Control, AWD Lock, Power Tailgate, Dual Zone Front Climate, Rear Climate, Garage Opener, Keyless Entry, Push Start Ignition.Toyota Safety Sense: Back-Up Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 to claim your Toyota Highlander!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Email The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

