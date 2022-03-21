Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

54,377 KM

Details Features

$28,838

+ tax & licensing
$28,838

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

FWD LE

2018 Toyota RAV4

FWD LE

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$28,838

+ taxes & licensing

54,377KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8972587
  • Stock #: CP5575
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV7JW477410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP5575
  • Mileage 54,377 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

