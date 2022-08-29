Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

65,156 KM

$29,568

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

LE AWD, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AWD LOCK, ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, BLUETOOTH, TCUV, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX

Location

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

65,156KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9170437
  • Stock #: CP5667
  • VIN: 2T3BFREVXJW802343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,156 KM

Vehicle Description

*ALL WHEEL DRIVE! TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE! ONE OWNER!*65,156 KM, LE Model, All Wheel Drive, Toyota Certified Used Vehicle, Carfax Canada (One Owner, Low Kilometer, No Reported Accidents), Orangeville Toyota Dealer Serviced, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Standout Features Include: Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, AUX Audio, USB Port, AWD Lock, Eco Mode, Sport Mode, Manual Shift Mode, Steering Mounted Media & Phone Controls, Voice Command Keyless Entry.Toyota Safety Sense: Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Adaptive Cruise Control.Toyota Certified Details:* Special Toyota Financing Rates* 160-point inspection* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain* 24-hour special roadside assistance* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honored at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear Spoiler
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

