$29,568+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-975-7428
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AWD LOCK, ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, BLUETOOTH, TCUV, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX
Location
The Humberview Group
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
866-975-7428
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,568
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9170437
- Stock #: CP5667
- VIN: 2T3BFREVXJW802343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,156 KM
Vehicle Description
*ALL WHEEL DRIVE! TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE! ONE OWNER!*65,156 KM, LE Model, All Wheel Drive, Toyota Certified Used Vehicle, Carfax Canada (One Owner, Low Kilometer, No Reported Accidents), Orangeville Toyota Dealer Serviced, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Standout Features Include: Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, AUX Audio, USB Port, AWD Lock, Eco Mode, Sport Mode, Manual Shift Mode, Steering Mounted Media & Phone Controls, Voice Command Keyless Entry.Toyota Safety Sense: Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Adaptive Cruise Control.Toyota Certified Details:* Special Toyota Financing Rates* 160-point inspection* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain* 24-hour special roadside assistance* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honored at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.