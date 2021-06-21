2018 Toyota Tacoma

+ taxes & licensing
519-941-9291
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Wheels: 16 Aluminum Alloy SR5, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: lock up torque converter, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access. This Toyota Tacoma has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Toyota Tacoma SR5 Has Everything You Want *Steel Spare Wheel, SR5 Grade Fabric Seat Trim, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Sliding Rear Window, Single Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs, Regular Composite Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Deluxe Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, 6.1 monitor and advanced voice recognition, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.*Critics Agree*ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 to make this car yours today!
