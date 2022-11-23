Menu
2018 Toyota Yaris

73,441 KM

Details Features

$20,985

+ tax & licensing
$20,985

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2018 Toyota Yaris

2018 Toyota Yaris

5DR LE AUTO

2018 Toyota Yaris

5DR LE AUTO

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,985

+ taxes & licensing

73,441KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9398614
  • Stock #: CP5710
  • VIN: VNKKTUD33JA086614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP5710
  • Mileage 73,441 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

