Menu
Account
Sign In
<h1>2018 VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE S CABRIOLET </h1><p>*** NEW ARRIVAL *** LOW KILOMETRES 69700 KM ***</p><p>AUTOMATIC *** POWER WINDOWS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP *** REAR CAMERA *** GREAT COLOUR COMBO *** SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A FREE OIL CHANGE INCLUDED IN PRICE *** CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343 ***</p><p>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</p><p>*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***</p><p></p><p></p><p></p>

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

69,699 KM

Details Description Features

$24,987

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

2.0 TSI Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
13070362

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

2.0 TSI Trendline

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

  1. 13070362
  2. 13070362
  3. 13070362
  4. 13070362
  5. 13070362
  6. 13070362
  7. 13070362
  8. 13070362
  9. 13070362
  10. 13070362
  11. 13070362
  12. 13070362
  13. 13070362
  14. 13070362
  15. 13070362
Contact Seller

$24,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,699KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW5DAAT5JM517962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 69,699 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE S CABRIOLET

*** NEW ARRIVAL *** LOW KILOMETRES 69700 KM ***

AUTOMATIC *** POWER WINDOWS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP *** REAR CAMERA *** GREAT COLOUR COMBO *** SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A FREE OIL CHANGE INCLUDED IN PRICE *** CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343 ***

Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Used 2024 Volvo XC40 B5 Plus Bright Theme ALL WHEEL DRIVE - PANORAMIC MOONROOF for sale in Orangeville, ON
2024 Volvo XC40 B5 Plus Bright Theme ALL WHEEL DRIVE - PANORAMIC MOONROOF 51,550 KM $36,987 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Plus Bright Theme for sale in Orangeville, ON
2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Plus Bright Theme 82,500 KM $33,987 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor TREMOR - 402A HIGH PACKAGE for sale in Orangeville, ON
2022 Ford F-150 Tremor TREMOR - 402A HIGH PACKAGE 166,500 KM $46,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-590-XXXX

(click to show)

905-590-3343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

905-590-3343

2018 Volkswagen Beetle