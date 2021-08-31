2019 Honda Accord

+ taxes & licensing
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19 Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button, Remote Engine Start, Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Honda Accord Sedan has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Honda Accord Sedan Sport 2.0 Has Everything You Want *Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Departure Warning, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink-bilingual, Bluetooth streaming audio, Display Audio system w/HondaLink, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, USB audio interface w/(2) 2.5-amp charging ports, SMS text message function, email function and Wi-Fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm.*Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 to make this car yours today!
