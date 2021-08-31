Menu
2019 Honda Accord

78,107 KM

Details Description Features

$32,950

+ tax & licensing
$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Sport 2.0T SPORT 2.0, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

2019 Honda Accord

Sport 2.0T SPORT 2.0, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

78,107KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7760349
  • Stock #: CP5349
  • VIN: 1HGCV2F32KA801362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP5349
  • Mileage 78,107 KM

Vehicle Description

Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19 Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button, Remote Engine Start, Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Honda Accord Sedan has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Honda Accord Sedan Sport 2.0 Has Everything You Want *Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Departure Warning, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink-bilingual, Bluetooth streaming audio, Display Audio system w/HondaLink, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, USB audio interface w/(2) 2.5-amp charging ports, SMS text message function, email function and Wi-Fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm.*Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

