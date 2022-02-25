Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

40,922 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

The Humberview Group

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-0893

  1. 8332836
  2. 8332836
  3. 8332836
  4. 8332836
  5. 8332836
  6. 8332836
  7. 8332836
  8. 8332836
  9. 8332836
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,922KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8332836
  • Stock #: V22078A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F55KH022026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,922 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 55,174 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2016 Acura TLX Tech ...
 98,382 KM
$24,488 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue S ...
 28,785 KM
$29,288 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Honda

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

Call Dealer

877-610-XXXX

(click to show)

877-610-0893

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory