Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

81,252 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

The Humberview Group

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-0893

  1. 8332839
  2. 8332839
  3. 8332839
  4. 8332839
  5. 8332839
  6. 8332839
  7. 8332839
  8. 8332839
  9. 8332839
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,252KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8332839
  • Stock #: V22081A
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F93KH103233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,252 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 53,480 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i
 77,683 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Spo...
 11,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Honda

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

Call Dealer

877-610-XXXX

(click to show)

877-610-0893

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory