$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-610-0893
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
EX
Location
The Humberview Group
207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1
877-610-0893
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
36,302KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8472477
- Stock #: F22120A
- VIN: 2HGFC2F78KH013063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # F22120A
- Mileage 36,302 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Orangeville Honda
207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1