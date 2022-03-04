Menu
2019 Honda Civic

36,302 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

EX

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Location

The Humberview Group

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-0893

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,302KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8472477
  • Stock #: F22120A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F78KH013063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F22120A
  • Mileage 36,302 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Honda

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

