Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

67,550 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sport Touring

Location

The Humberview Group

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-0893

  1. 8943277
  2. 8943277
  3. 8943277
  4. 8943277
  5. 8943277
  6. 8943277
  7. 8943277
  8. 8943277
  9. 8943277
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8943277
  • Stock #: F22172A
  • VIN: SHHFK7H93KU301509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2012 Toyota Venza AW...
 160,759 KM
$14,478 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa F...
 6,014 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX
 86,865 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Honda

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

Call Dealer

877-610-XXXX

(click to show)

877-610-0893

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory