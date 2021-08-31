2019 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
866-975-7428
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
866-975-7428
+ taxes & licensing
Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/60R18 103H All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Honda CR-V has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Honda CR-V EX Has Everything You Want *Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 6 speakers, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Siri eyes free compatibility, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC), front USB charge/data ports (2), rear USB ports (2) and wi-fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 to claim your Honda CR-V!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9