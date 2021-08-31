Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

56,677 KM

$30,399

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

EX, AWD, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, LANE KEEPING ASSIST

EX, AWD, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, LANE KEEPING ASSIST

Location

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

56,677KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7730383
  • Stock #: 21636A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H59KH105689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,677 KM

Vehicle Description

Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/60R18 103H All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Honda CR-V has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Honda CR-V EX Has Everything You Want *Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 6 speakers, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Siri eyes free compatibility, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC), front USB charge/data ports (2), rear USB ports (2) and wi-fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 to claim your Honda CR-V!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
CVT

