2019 Honda CR-V

77,996 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

EX

EX

Location

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8327973
  • Stock #: V22075A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H51KH104231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,996 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Humberview Group

Orangeville Honda

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-XXXX

