2019 Honda CR-V
Touring
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 78,257 KM
Vehicle Description
Enjoy the sensible driving that only belongs to this 2019 Honda CR-V TOURING AWD! Combining form and function, the result is truly a showstopper. Finished in a Modern Steel Metallic exterior and matched to a Black leather interior, the exterior is completed with a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Under the hood, you will discover a turbocharged 1.5L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to a fuel rewarding CVT automatic transmission layered with Honda's All-Wheel Drive system. Moving inside, you will enjoy the comfort of a backup camera, navigation, power liftgate, brake assist, steering wheel-mounted controls, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, lane depature warning, forward collision warning, auto wipers, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, memory driver seats, heated front/ rear seats, sunroof, power driver seat with power lumbar support and so much more. Make your way over and experience this 2019 Honda CR-V TOURING AWD! Orangeville Honda - Proud member of the Humberview GroupThe service never stops once you visit us here at Orangeville Honda. Theres never been a better time to drop on by at our dealership here in 207187 Highway 9 East Orangeville, Ontario, proudly serving drivers from Brampton, Barrie and Guelph. Were very much looking forward to it.
Vehicle Features
