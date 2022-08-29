Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

78,257 KM

Details

$35,957

+ tax & licensing
$35,957

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

The Humberview Group

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-0893

$35,957

+ taxes & licensing

78,257KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9027271
  Stock #: H23009A
  VIN: 2HKRW2H95KH145318

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 78,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy the sensible driving that only belongs to this 2019 Honda CR-V TOURING AWD! Combining form and function, the result is truly a showstopper. Finished in a Modern Steel Metallic exterior and matched to a Black leather interior, the exterior is completed with a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Under the hood, you will discover a turbocharged 1.5L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to a fuel rewarding CVT automatic transmission layered with Honda's All-Wheel Drive system. Moving inside, you will enjoy the comfort of a backup camera, navigation, power liftgate, brake assist, steering wheel-mounted controls, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, lane depature warning, forward collision warning, auto wipers, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, memory driver seats, heated front/ rear seats, sunroof, power driver seat with power lumbar support and so much more. Make your way over and experience this 2019 Honda CR-V TOURING AWD! Orangeville Honda - Proud member of the Humberview GroupThe service never stops once you visit us here at Orangeville Honda. Theres never been a better time to drop on by at our dealership here in 207187 Highway 9 East Orangeville, Ontario, proudly serving drivers from Brampton, Barrie and Guelph. Were very much looking forward to it.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Honda

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

