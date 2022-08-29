Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

40,331 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

The Humberview Group

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-0893

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,331KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9231304
  • Stock #: P22046B
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H98KH149640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,331 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Honda

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

