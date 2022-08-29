$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-610-0893
2019 Honda CR-V
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
The Humberview Group
207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1
877-610-0893
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
40,331KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9231304
- Stock #: P22046B
- VIN: 2HKRW2H98KH149640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 40,331 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Orangeville Honda
207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1