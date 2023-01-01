Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

25,377 KM

Details Features

$37,997

+ tax & licensing
$37,997

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

Touring

Location

The Humberview Group

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-0893

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,997

+ taxes & licensing

25,377KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9566809
  • Stock #: R23004B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,377 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Honda

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

