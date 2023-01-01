Menu
2019 Honda HR-V

35,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

2019 Honda HR-V

2019 Honda HR-V

Touring

2019 Honda HR-V

Touring

Location

The Humberview Group

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-0893

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9559831
  • Stock #: H23028A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H23028A
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Honda

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-XXXX

877-610-0893

