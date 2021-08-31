Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

28,787 KM

Details Description Features

$24,989

+ tax & licensing
$24,989

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS, LEATHER SEATS, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS, LEATHER SEATS, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$24,989

+ taxes & licensing

28,787KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7796790
  • Stock #: CP5359
  • VIN: 3MZBPACL5KM111432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,787 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 28787KM! NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES, CLEAN CARFAX, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY.KEY FEATURES INCLUDES: LEATHER SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, MEMORY SEATS, SPORT MODE, MANUAL SHIFT MODE, ELECTORNIC PARKING BRAKE, BRAKE HOLD FUNCTION, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH START IGNITION, PANDORA RADIO, USB PORT.SAFETY FEATURES: BACK-UP CAMERA, MAZDA RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE.Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 Silver Metallic Finish Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor. This Mazda Mazda3 has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Mazda Mazda3 GS Has Everything You Want *Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, HMI commander switch, 8.8 wide colour display w/Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 USB ports, navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory), Bluetooth w/audio profile and SMS text message functionality, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Power Rear Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights.*Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

