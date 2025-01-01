2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

Menu
<h1>2019 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC 43 4MATIC AMG</h1><p>NEW ARRIVAL - AMG NIGHT PACKAGE - PANORAMIC ROOF</p><p>ACCIDENT FREE - SOLD CERTIFIED - NEW TIRES - MORE PICS COMING SOON CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343</p><p>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</p><p>*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***</p>

47,600 KM

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

Used
47,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDC0G6EB7KF631170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21289
  • Mileage 47,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC 43 4MATIC AMG

NEW ARRIVAL - AMG NIGHT PACKAGE - PANORAMIC ROOF

ACCIDENT FREE - SOLD CERTIFIED - NEW TIRES - MORE PICS COMING SOON CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343

Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG