2019 Nissan Micra

82,615 KM

$16,966

+ tax & licensing
$16,966

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2019 Nissan Micra

2019 Nissan Micra

SV, AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, CLEAN CARFAX

2019 Nissan Micra

SV, AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, CLEAN CARFAX

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$16,966

+ taxes & licensing

82,615KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8616401
  Stock #: 22213A
  VIN: 3N1CK3CP3KL218749

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 82,615 KM

Vehicle Description

82,615 KM, SV Model, Automatic, Carfax Canada No Reported Accidents, Dealership Serviced, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Standout Features Include: Bluetooth, AUX Audio, iPod, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Media & Phone Controls, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry.*Stop By Today *Stop by Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 for a quick visit.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-XXXX

866-975-7428

