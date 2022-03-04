$16,966+ tax & licensing
$16,966
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-975-7428
2019 Nissan Micra
SV, AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, CLEAN CARFAX
Location
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
82,615KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8616401
- Stock #: 22213A
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP3KL218749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,615 KM
Vehicle Description
82,615 KM, SV Model, Automatic, Carfax Canada No Reported Accidents, Dealership Serviced, Remainder of Factory Warranty.Standout Features Include: Bluetooth, AUX Audio, iPod, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Media & Phone Controls, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry.*Stop By Today *Stop by Orangeville Toyota located at 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9 for a quick visit.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic
